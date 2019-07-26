Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

JELD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Zayo Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.08.

Shares of JELD opened at $21.85 on Monday. Jeld-Wen has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

