Jindalee Resources (ASX:JRL) Trading Down 8.6%

Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL)’s stock price fell 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.32 ($0.23) and last traded at A$0.32 ($0.23), 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.35 ($0.25).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 million and a P/E ratio of -6.53.

Jindalee Resources Company Profile (ASX:JRL)

Jindalee Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for lithium, magnesite, gold, diamond, nickel, iron, uranium, and base metals. It holds interests in various tenements located in the United States, Tasmania, and Western Australia. The company is based in West Perth, Australia.

