John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) Trading Down 0.7%

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.21 and last traded at $25.21, approximately 698 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 69,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTD. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after buying an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

