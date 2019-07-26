Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Short Interest Update

Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,687,800 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 1,225,600 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 233,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,271. Joint has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $281.49 million, a PE ratio of 510.50, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Joint had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 109.02%. The company had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on JYNT shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Joint news, Director James H. Amos, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $64,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,391.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 10,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $167,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,422.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Joint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Joint by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.