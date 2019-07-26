Joules’ (JOUL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Joules (LON:JOUL) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JOUL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Joules stock opened at GBX 249 ($3.25) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 259.68. The firm has a market cap of $208.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04. Joules has a 52 week low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 347 ($4.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Joules’s previous dividend of $0.75. Joules’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

In other Joules news, insider Colin Nigel Porter sold 209,796 shares of Joules stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £518,196.12 ($677,115.01).

About Joules

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

