JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Stock Price Up 0%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.03 and last traded at $85.00, approximately 3,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $84.99.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF stock. Lourd Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Lourd Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lourd Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

