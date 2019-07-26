JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €24.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC set a €38.40 ($44.65) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.13 ($28.06).

UN01 stock opened at €28.32 ($32.93) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.21. Uniper has a 52-week low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a 52-week high of €28.91 ($33.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

