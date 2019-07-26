JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $41.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. AltaCorp Capital reissued a sector perform rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.17.

SLB opened at $39.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $68.30. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

