JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Brunswick (NYSE:BC) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $61.00.

BC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley set a $71.00 price objective on Brunswick and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.02.

NYSE BC opened at $46.68 on Monday. Brunswick has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $69.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

