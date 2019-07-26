JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims ITV (LON:ITV) Target Price to GBX 170

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ITV. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITV has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 142.42 ($1.86).

LON:ITV traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 112.75 ($1.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,217,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 102.65 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 174.75 ($2.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £3,362.04 ($4,393.10). Also, insider Carolyn McCall acquired 44,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £49,493.79 ($64,672.40).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

