JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Stock Holdings Increased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.79% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $22,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPEM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.57. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $56.56.

