Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JPGI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC (LON:JPGI)’s share price rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 347.52 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 345.64 ($4.52), approximately 66,041 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 186,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 344 ($4.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 328.31. The stock has a market cap of $461.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.26 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.13. Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income’s payout ratio is presently -0.50%.

About Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JPGI)

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

