Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

NYSE JNPR traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $26.68. 5,334,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avaya and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Bikash Koley sold 10,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $301,213.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $910,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at $143,861.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,523 shares of company stock worth $2,230,218 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,800.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 69,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 22.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 512,414 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,562,000 after buying an additional 95,390 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

