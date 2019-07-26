K12 (NYSE:LRN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, is a leading national provider of proprietary curriculum and educational services created for online delivery to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, or K-12. Its mission is to maximize a child’s potential by providing access to an engaging and effective education, regardless of geographic location or socio-economic background. “

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.41. 20,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.07. K12 has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $253.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.49 million. K12 had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that K12 will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of K12 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 3,128.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 223,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 197,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

