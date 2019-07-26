Karbo 24-Hour Volume Tops $627.00 (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, Karbo has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Karbo coin can now be bought for $0.0804 or 0.00000793 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, TradeOgre, Livecoin and BTC Trade UA. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $617,433.00 and approximately $627.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.00813052 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004576 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000305 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 7,684,289 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com.

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BTC Trade UA, TradeOgre, Kuna, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.