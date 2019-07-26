KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KDDIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS KDDIY opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.16. KDDI CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90.

KDDI CORP/ADR Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

