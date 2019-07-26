KekCoin (KEK) Price Tops $0.0485 on Major Exchanges

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KekCoin has a total market capitalization of $519,255.00 and approximately $3,132.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KekCoin has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KekCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00030904 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00017090 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.17 or 0.02214401 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

KekCoin Profile

KekCoin (CRYPTO:KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co.

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KekCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KekCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.