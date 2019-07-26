Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) updated its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-0.17 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $115-120 million.Key Tronic also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.74–0.74 EPS.

Shares of Key Tronic stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.93. 58,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,135. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

