KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $20.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wood & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $34.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $225,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in KeyCorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 181,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.