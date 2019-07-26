Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

KRC stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.95. 19,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,230. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.73 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $332,638.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,506.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 66.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $365,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 116.4% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 27.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 578,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,707,000 after buying an additional 126,124 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

