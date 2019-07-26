Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.65-6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.301-18.486 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.41 billion.Kimberly Clark also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.65-6.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Macquarie set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.81.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB stock opened at $135.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.23. Kimberly Clark has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $140.62.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 58,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total transaction of $7,436,185.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 16,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,124,703.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,961 shares of company stock valued at $17,442,674 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.