KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.07 and last traded at $53.07, approximately 165 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47.

About KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

