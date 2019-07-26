KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.52.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $139.70 on Monday. KLA-Tencor has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $142.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.04.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.17. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 72.34% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $422,336.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $33,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,407 shares of company stock valued at $621,159 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 4th quarter worth $157,620,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,103,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,240,000 after buying an additional 1,002,949 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,545,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,360,000 after buying an additional 571,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,778,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,425,000 after buying an additional 541,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter worth $48,340,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

