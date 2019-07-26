Kleros (PNK) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Kleros token can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $1,303.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kleros has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00019614 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001417 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,532,301 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

