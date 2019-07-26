Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.77 for the period. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.54-0.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.83. 1,873,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,213. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $39.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on ArcBest and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

