Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $225-245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.35 million.Knowles also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.35-0.41 EPS.

KN traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. 2,019,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.71. Knowles has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.06.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum cut MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.86.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $135,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,890.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,276,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.