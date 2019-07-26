Knowles (NYSE:KN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.86.

KN stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.00. 71,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61. Knowles has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Knowles had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $135,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,276,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Knowles by 32.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $176,000.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

