Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Kraton had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $495.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:KRA traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.94. Kraton has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.40.

In other Kraton news, SVP Jose Fernando Cherubini Haddad sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kraton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,578,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,001,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,708,000 after buying an additional 31,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after buying an additional 88,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

