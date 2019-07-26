Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 795.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 33,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,845. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.26. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.