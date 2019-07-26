Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Pareto Securities set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Krones currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €77.00 ($89.53).

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of Krones stock traded down €2.75 ($3.20) during trading on Thursday, hitting €52.85 ($61.45). 218,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 11.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.29. Krones has a 12-month low of €51.65 ($60.06) and a 12-month high of €117.00 ($136.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.