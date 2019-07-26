Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

KRYS traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $48.17. 3,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,036. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.51 million, a P/E ratio of -50.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 33.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Knott David M lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

