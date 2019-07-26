Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Announces Earnings Results

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter.

Shares of LSBK remained flat at $$15.00 during midday trading on Friday. 61 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $89.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.99.

Get Lake Shore Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of Lake Shore Bancorp worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.