Lake Street Capital Cuts Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Price Target to $29.00

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CARB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Carbonite to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on Carbonite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.69.

Get Carbonite alerts:

CARB stock traded down $5.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.01. 7,254,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.71. Carbonite has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.68 million. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Carbonite’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carbonite will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 32,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $738,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $95,818.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,608 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Carbonite by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Carbonite by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 363,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 178,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carbonite by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,806,000 after acquiring an additional 136,448 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Carbonite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,978,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Carbonite by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.