Lambda Trading 25.6% Lower Over Last Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001637 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitMax. Lambda has a total market cap of $82.95 million and $36.76 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00288307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.55 or 0.01623801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00120490 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00023998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000606 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

