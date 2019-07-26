Lamden Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Lamden token can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, DEx.top, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Lamden has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $2,430.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00046464 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000528 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000237 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io.

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, Bilaxy, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

