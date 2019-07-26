Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of HRC stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $106.98. 202,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.85. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $714.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.