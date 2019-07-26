Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.08. The stock had a trading volume of 402,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,518. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.77. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $131.43 and a 12-month high of $176.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

