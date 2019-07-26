Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 60.9% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Workday by 149.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $61,727.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $320,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 757,346 shares of company stock worth $154,821,963. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.89. 911,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,038. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $226.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $825.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.32.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

