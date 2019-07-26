Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Lowers Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNE. Macquarie set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.32.

Shares of Sony stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Sony Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2,127.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2,040.96 billion. Sony had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $41.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

