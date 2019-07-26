Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 11,871 Shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its stake in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,871 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Relx by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,440,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766,458 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,194,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,080,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Relx by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,770,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,986,000 after acquiring an additional 374,096 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Relx by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,459,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,304,000 after acquiring an additional 110,757 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 112,684.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,997 shares during the period. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.00. 329,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39. Relx PLC has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

