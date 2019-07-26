Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 1,448 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 1.0% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 281,532 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Bruno Lavandier sold 2,969 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total value of $544,128.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 3,875 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $712,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,421.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,253,673. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura set a $42.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.93.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.62. 621,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,865. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.77 and a 52-week high of $200.93. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

