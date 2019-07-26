Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 9,416 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Crown by 178.7% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Crown by 61.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth about $118,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $607,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,830.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $7,489,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,156,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,156,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $64.50. 903,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,059. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Crown had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCK. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

