Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the casino operator on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Las Vegas Sands has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Las Vegas Sands has a payout ratio of 87.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.8%.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.52. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $72.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LVS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.46.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

