Leaf Resources (ASX:LER) Trading 26.1% Higher

Leaf Resources Ltd (ASX:LER)’s stock price traded up 26.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.03 ($0.02) and last traded at A$0.03 ($0.02), 56,285 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.02 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of $9.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.10, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Leaf Resources Company Profile (ASX:LER)

Leaf Resources Limited operates in a clean technology industry in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Technology & Development, and Gravel Mining Operations. It is involved in the research, development, and commercialization of Glycell, a technology used in breaking down biomass into components, such as cellulosic sugar, lignin, hemicellulose, and refined glycerol.

