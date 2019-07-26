Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) shot up 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.19, 957,580 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 638,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.33.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leap Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 957,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 4.50% of Leap Therapeutics worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

