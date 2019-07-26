Lear (NYSE:LEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. Lear had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lear updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LEA stock traded down $2.78 on Friday, reaching $130.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,369. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.04. Lear has a 1 year low of $114.45 and a 1 year high of $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Lear alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on LEA shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,843,000 after buying an additional 27,314 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lear by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 387,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Lear by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 90,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Lear by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.