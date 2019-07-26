Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.86

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.86 and last traded at $38.86, with a volume of 27942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.52.

LM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Legg Mason currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.52.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.24 million. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Legg Mason’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Sullivan sold 26,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $957,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ursula Schliessler sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $129,996.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,644.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,378 shares of company stock worth $2,292,180 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,979,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 32,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

