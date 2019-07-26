Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 574,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,336 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 34,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 295.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 93,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LEG. Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of China Metro Rural in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,180. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

