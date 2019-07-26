Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Stock Position Cut by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,631,000 after buying an additional 26,326 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 765,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,452,000 after buying an additional 33,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $38.98. 66,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,180. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.91. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

