LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by First Analysis

First Analysis upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $29.00. First Analysis also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LMAT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research set a $64.00 target price on shares of SurModics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Shares of LMAT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.60. 190,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,688. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $38.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.02 million, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.14.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $29.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 230,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 26.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.